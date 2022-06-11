DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) opened a new marina at Alum Creek State Park Saturday, offering more than just a place for visitors to dock their boats.

The new marina, which cost approximately $4.6 million and was paid for in part by the state’s Waterways Safety Fund, includes pizza and snacks, retail and boat rental areas, public restrooms and shower facilities, and a covered patio area, according to an ODNR press release.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was at Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, saying, “This building will better meet the needs of Ohio’s boaters and welcome visitors to Alum Creek State Park, where they can’t help but take advantage of our state’s nature-based experiences and top-notch outdoor recreation.”

The new facility replaces the marina initially built in the 1970s, ODNR said.

In recent years, Alum Creek State Park has added a Storybook Trail, rentable kayaks, a playground, a new camp store, cabins, and 18 new campsites, according to ODNR. In addition, the park replaced its docks in 2017.

Photos from Saturday’s ceremony, courtesy of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, are below.

New ODNR marina grand opening at Alum Creek State Park on June 11, 2022.

