DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are proposing two mixed-used neighborhoods across 365 acres in Delaware, featuring shopping, parks and more than 1,000 homes.

Route 36 Partners and Section Line Partners are proposing a mixed-use development named “Boulder Farms” to be built on 138.4 acres on the southeast corner of U.S. 36 and South Section Line Road. Metro Development, a Westerville-based land development company, is also proposing a new project titled the “Kilbourne Road Site Plan” to be constructed on a 230.7-acre site on the northwest corner of State Route 521 and the Byxbe Parkway roundabout.

Boulder Farms would be home to more than 600 residential units across 128 acres, with about 10 acres saved for commercial development. The residential units at Boulder Farms would be divided into 222 single-family detached lots on about 88 acres and a maximum of 398 multi-family units on about 39 acres.

A rendering of the “Boulder Farms” proposal by Route 36 Partners and Section Line Partners. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

The “Boulder Farms” development will sit within the red outline in the map above. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

The Delaware Planning Commission granted a two-year extension during a Sept. 6 meeting for the proposal’s preliminary development plan initially approved in August 2022. Route 36 Partners and Section Line Partners decided to request the extension after economic factors caused delays.

“This is a very good plan that reflects the goals of the Delaware Together Comprehensive Plan,” the extension request submitted to the commission states. “Economic factors stemming from COVID-19 to include supply-chain shortages and rising interest rates have led to delays in construction starts industry wide.”

The Kilbourne Road Site Plan would be home to a variety of single-family detached and multi-family homes on the 230-acre site, including 55 acres of about 435 ranch-style apartments and 22 acres of about 360 multi-story apartments.

A rendering of Metro Development’s project to be constructed on a 230.7-acre site. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

Metro Development’s project will sit within the red outline in the map above. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

The development would include about 80 acres of parkland, a right-of-way extending Byxbe Parkway, and a buffer area with connecting pathways throughout. On Sept. 6, the planning commission reviewed the site’s initial concept proposal.

View the proposal by Route 36 Partners and Section Line Partners for Boulder Farms and Metro Development’s proposal here. The Delaware Planning Commission meets once a month, watch previous meetings here.