DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in Delaware Sunday afternoon and police have issued an arrest warrant.

According to a statement from the City of Delaware, officers were called to a house on Bristol Drive at around 3 p.m. after two people failed to meet someone. When officers arrived at the house, they found two people, both adults, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Delaware police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating this incident as a double homicide and have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Mohamed Kandeh. Kandeh remains at large and police believe he is driving a white Chrysler 200 with Ohio plates with a plate number ‘JND-5675.’

Anyone with information on Kamdeh’s whereabouts or additional knowledge about the investigation is asked to call Delaware police at 740-203-1111.