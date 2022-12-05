An earlier report on can be seen in the video player above.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was accused of getting in a shootout with police on Interstate 71 in March has been sentenced to prison.

Jonathon Myers, who was charged with multiple counts including three of attempted murder, has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison, according to a release from Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. Myers was also charged with attempted aggravated murder, discharging of a firearm near prohibited premises, and felonious assault. His maximum sentence is up to 31 and a half years.

On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut down in one direction for hours after an incident between Myers and police. Traffic cameras caught Myers crashing a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable barrier on the side of the road. Police say he then got out of the car and started shooting at other cars on the highway. After police arrived, additional video of the incident also shows Myers running in the northbound lanes away from police while firing a gun until an officer shot him. Myers was then taken into custody.

Court records show that on June 6, Myers changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity and requested an evaluation of his mental condition through his attorney, which was subsequently granted by Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David M. Gormley. On Oct. 14, Myers changed his plea to guilty.