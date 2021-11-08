PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon between a horse trailer and a semi-truck on I-71 in Richland County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Mansfield post, the crash happened at approximately 2:24 p.m. in Perry Township.

According to OSHP, James Covrett, 65, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on a horse trailer he was hauling when a 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck driving by Paulo Dasilva, 67, of Newark, NJ, traveled off the right side of the road, hitting the trailer and Covrett.

The semi traveled across three lanes of traffic before coming to a stop in the median.

Covrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dasilva and a passenger traveling with Covrett, Lisa Coder, of Delaware, were uninjured.

Three horses inside the trailer were also unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.