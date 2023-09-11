DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Georgia-based convenience store and gas station chain is moving forward with plans to build a location in Ohio.

RaceTrac’s first Ohio store to be built along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane received final, unanimous approval from Delaware City Council on Aug. 14 and is preparing to begin construction. Plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store to be accompanied by eight traditional fueling islands, diesel fueling islands and 34 parking spaces on 4.6 acres.

“RaceTrac believes [central Ohio’s] diverse population — along with the growth in commuting and mobile workplaces — is a natural fit for its stores,” a spokesperson said. “This expansion into Ohio starts to plant roots further north, and we look forward to becoming a part of this flourishing community.”

The proposal calls for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store. (Courtesy Photo/RaceTrac)

Headquartered in Atlanta, RaceTrac has been operating since 1934 and has grown to more than 550 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Each storefront is stocked with beverages, snacks, Swirl World frozen desserts, coffee and more.

RaceTrac said its new locations typically bring anywhere from 20 to 30 new jobs to the communities they serve and offer both full- and part-time team members.

Competition chain Wawa announced its expansion into Ohio in 2022, launching stores across the Midwest after 2025. In addition, Sheetz opened its 21st Columbus location near Polaris Fashion Place in early January.

“Sheetz is the most comparable business to ours,” said Brendan Sexton, RaceTrac lead engineering project manager, in the Aug. 14 Delaware City Council meeting. “We don’t have the robust food offer that Sheetz has, the made to order program, we’re more focused on efficiency.”

