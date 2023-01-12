DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio.

RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied by eight traditional fueling islands, diesel fueling islands and 34 parking spaces built on 4.6 acres.

“RaceTrac believes the [central Ohio’s] diverse population — along with the growth in commuting and mobile workplaces — is a natural fit for its stores,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “This expansion into Ohio starts to plant roots further north, and we look forward to becoming a part of this flourishing community.”

The proposal calls for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store. (Courtesy Photo/RaceTrac)

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac has been operating since 1934 and has grown to more than 550 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Each storefront is stocked with beverages, snacks, Swirl World frozen desserts, coffee and more.

RaceTrac said its new locations typically bring anywhere from 20 to 30 new jobs to the communities they serve and offer both full- and part-time team members.

The commission voted unanimously on Dec. 7 to recommend approval to the Delaware City Council. The council held a public hearing for the site on Jan. 9 and will continue considering the proposal on Jan. 23 before voting for adoption on Feb. 13.

“While the new store in the Delaware area is still very much in the planning and permitting phase, we look forward to being part of the community and announcing a grand opening soon,” said a RaceTrac spokesperson.

Competition chain Wawa announced its expansion into Ohio in December, launching stores across the Midwest after 2025. In addition, Sheetz opened its 21st Columbus location near Polaris Fashion Place in early January.

Learn more about RaceTrac’s proposed expansion into Ohio here.