DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former football player at Westerville Central High School pleaded no contest Thursday to sexual battery.

Accused of sexually assaulting a fellow teammate in the locker room on Aug. 9, 2021, the Genoa Township teen entered a no contest plea in Delaware County Juvenile Court, admitting to the facts alleged in his criminal complaint but stopping short of admitting guilt, court records state.

A Delaware County prosecutor charged the teen, who was 16 at the time, with rape, assault and abduction in connection to the incident, which reportedly occurred after the victim had been knocked to the ground and kicked by multiple teammates.

The complaint said the teen “did purposely compel John Doe to submit by force or threat of force.”

The defendant, who is no longer enrolled in Westerville City Schools, was disciplined appropriately by the school district at the time, according to a district spokesperson.

His sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date, court records indicate.