DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Mohamed Lamin Kandeh was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Delaware Municipal Court, accused of killing his parents, Mohamed Alusine Kandeh and Bintu Kandeh, and it wasn’t the first time he’d been charged with an offense involving them.

Kendah is charged in the deaths from Sunday. Their daughter, Zainab, told police that after her parents failed to meet her for lunch. she went to the house in the 200 block of Bristol Drive in Delaware and found them lying dead on the kitchen floor. Officers said the two had been shot.

Kandeh, 25, was taken into custody Monday when Delaware police stopped his car on Maloney Road, about eight miles from the house. At Tuesday’s arraignment hearing, prosecuting attorneys issued a motion to a Delaware County Municipal Court judge to deny bail for Kandeh. The judge scheduled a motion hearing for Friday, Sept. 8.

It marked the third time Kandeh has been arrested and charged with a violent offense toward his parents or other adults.

In November 2020, Kandeh served jail time and received three years of community control after punching the father of his ex-girlfriend. Crawford County court records said Kandeh was charged with assault and improper handling of a firearm. He was ordered to forfeit all firearms.

In November 2022, Kandeh’s parents filed a report with Delaware police stating that he had pointed a gun at the father’s head.

The parents reported Kandeh had been “acting strange” and “appeared very paranoid” and was following his father around the house, asking when his parents would be leaving. The parents decided to gather some belongings and leave, but when the father attempted to get around Kendah, Kandeh pulled out a gun, pointed it at his father’s head and smiled, records showed.

Delaware police searched of Kandeh’s room and seized two handguns, along with several hundred rounds of ammunition for handguns. Several extended magazines were also found for large capacity assault rifles, along with four bags of Kratom powder, an herbal substance that can produce an opioid-like effect, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

Kandeh was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. In June, he pleaded to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct and received a $50 fine and 26 days of jail credit. After his initial arrest, Kandeh posted bail on a $5,000 bond.

Among the conditions of that bond were that Kandeh was ordered to have no contact with his father and not possess any firearms or weapons. He was also ordered to have a mental health assessment and comply with any recommendations.

Sunday, when the parents didn’t show up for lunch, Zainab told police she feared for their safety and that her brother is “often paranoid or delusional.” Zainab told police she brought a kitchen knife and a boxcutter with her when she went to look for her parents at their home.

According to the incident report officers collected evidence which included a 9mm shell casing found in the living room, and two bullet fragments recovered from the kitchen floor. They also found a boxcutter in the pocket of Bintu Kandeh’s nightgown.

Police said the parents’ bedroom door was secured with an installed security guard latch and security bar and a holster was found in Kandeh’s room.

There was no evidence of forced entry to the home, or anyone visible from doorbell camera photos. Kandeh’s car was seen in front of the house at 2:45 a.m. Monday but gone at 3:45 a.m.