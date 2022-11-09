COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus City School teacher has been federally charged for allegedly creating pornographic material involving some of his students.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Justin Foley, 47, of Delaware, Ohio, has been charged with sexually exploiting minors and distributing, receiving, and possessing child photography. These charges will supersede charges filed against Foley in Delaware County in September.

Foley worked as an AP chemistry teacher at the Columbus City School District since 2013 and was an AP chemistry teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. He resigned on Oct. 5, one day after the district began the process of firing him.

According to court documents, Foley allegedly used his cell phone and other digital devices to create pornographic material. During questioning by Delaware police, Foley allegedly admitted to recording videos up the skirts and shorts of some of his students. The U.S. Attorney’s office also said Foley possessed tens of thousands of explicit videos of students at school, allegedly filming videos both in dressing rooms and other public places.

Delaware Police said it received a tip on Aug. 16 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with an IP address from Delaware County and an email account containing apparent child pornography. Later, police said they had enough evidence to trace the account back to Foley and execute a search warrant in his home.

Federal officials said the videos found on Foley’s electronics appear to have been recorded at the school, at central Ohio department stores, in public areas in Delaware, and in dressing rooms.

“It is apparent that the victims in the videos do not know they are being recorded,” the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote in a statement.

As of Wednesday, Foley was listed as an inmate at the Delaware County Jail.

Foley was formally indicted Wednesday in federal court.

Sexually exploiting a minor is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison, while distribution and receipt of child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

If you believe you may be a victim of or the parent of a potential victim of Foley’s alleged conduct, please call 614-901-6883.