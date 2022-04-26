DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old from Dublin was sentenced to at least 14 years in prison by a Delaware County judge after charges connected to an armed robbery in Delaware.

A release from Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel states Dajae May and two others robbed a Verizon store in Lewis Center this January.

May and the other suspects are said to have stolen $30,000 worth of iPhones after holding victims at gunpoint and telling them to crawl into the inventory room, per police.

The release states May will serve between 14 and 19 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.