Laylah Bordeau, 26, found guilty in Delaware County court on eight counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide on July 28, 2022.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who caused the deaths of a family of four when she was on fentanyl has been found guilty of eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

A jury in Delaware County reached the verdict against Laylah Bordeau, 26, of Blacklick, who drove her car into oncoming traffic on Interstate 71 on March 29, 2021, crashing into an SUV carrying four members of the Sperl family.

Troopers said Bordeau drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median, struck a cable barrier and entered into the southbound lanes of I-71, hitting the Toyota RAV4 head on.

The Toyota then hit a Freightliner Cascadia driven by Ali Mohamud, 39, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, at an angle. The Toyota flipped over on its top and caught fire before coming to a rest. Bordeau’s Nissan Titan also caught fire.

Abigail Sperl, 38, Brian Sperl, 42, Lincoln Sperl, 11, and Bastion Sperl, 14, of Powell all died at the scene.

Bordeau was transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Mohamud was not injured.

Bordeau had more than 92 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in her blood at the time, according to a media release from Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. On fentanyl, loss of consciousness can happen at 34 ng/ml, and the level used for surgery is 50 ng/ml.

“We are thankful for the jury’s careful deliberation and dedication to this horrific case,” Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said. “Had Bordeau not chosen to get behind the wheel of a car while high on drugs, the Sperl family would still be with us.”

Bordeau was indicted on June 2, 2021. Her trial began on July 19, and sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

The site of the crash that claimed the lives of Abigail Sperl, 38, Brian Sperl, 42, Lincoln Sperl, 11, and Bastion Sperl, 14, of Powell.