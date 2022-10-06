DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Delaware man was sentenced on nine of 20 indictments filed on sexual battery and child pornography charges.

Brian Baldwin, 48, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery and five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor on Sept. 21 at the Delaware County Common Pleas court.

According to court documents, Baldwin was originally indicted April 7 on 20 total counts – seven for pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, five for sexual battery, five for unlawful sexual content with a minor and three for illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He submitted a change of plea from not guilty to guilty for the nine counts on Aug. 2 and he was sentenced to 16-to-19.5 years in prison. Four counts are to be served consecutively, while five counts were ordered to run concurrently.

Baldwin must register as a Tier II sex offender and will then face a mandatory period of post-release control for five years.