DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Delaware man admitted to murdering his wife Monday and will not be eligible for parole until he is at least 90 years old.

According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s office, 75-year-old James Hayslip pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife, Karen Trautman-Hayslip, 86, on Aug. 1, 2023. That day, officers were called to Balsam Drive at the Burr Oak Commons, a Treplus Community, where Trautman-Hayslip was found with three stab wounds in her chest.

Hayslip admitted to Delaware police, while being taken to a local hospital for his own injuries, that he stabbed his wife with a large kitchen knife. Hayslip reportedly stabbed his wife after facing an eviction at the Burr Oak Commons.

Hayslip was issued a $300,000 bond and indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 31, but officially changed his plea Monday morning.

A Delaware County Court of Common Pleas judge immediately sentenced him to an indefinite term of 15 years to life in prison. Hayslip will be 90 years old before he will be eligible for a parole hearing.