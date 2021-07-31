Delaware County manhunt called off; suspect remains at large

Delaware

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Delaware county

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has suspended a manhunt for a suspect with multiple warrants who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence call.

Officials say they got the call before 4 a.m. Saturday from the victim who said she was being held at gunpoint by her boyfriend.

Anthony P. Dickson, 38, allegedly fled the residence on K Road shortly before deputies arrived. He also threatened self-harm, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials searched Galena for seven hours through wooded areas near the Summerwood and Harbor Point neighborhoods. Neither deputies, nor drones or K9 officers were able to find Dickson.

He is wanted on several warrants from other central Ohio agencies involving burglary and vandalism charges, according to authorities.

Officials ask anyone who sees Dickson to call 9-1-1. He is described as 6′ tall and 185 pounds with dark hair, and was last seeing wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ryan Ave. 7 a.m. Update

Liz McGiffin: Nice start to the weekend ahead of thunderstorms

Be aware and alert say police after armed robbery in the Short North

Pickaway County Tornado Near New Holland July 29

Harrison County funnel cloud

Deliver Black dreams mural

More Local News