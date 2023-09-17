DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Fair is underway at the county fairgrounds.

Along with the usual fair food like corn dogs, cheese fries, and fried foods, and the rides and carnival games, there’s one thing the fair is known for: the Little Brown Jug.

The Little Brown Jug calls itself one leg of the triple crown of horse harness racing.

Races run daily through Thursday, which is when the Jug will take place.

The first post time for Monday and Tuesday races is 1 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday at noon.

The fair takes place at the Delaware County Fairgrounds at 236 Pennsylvania Ave. in Delaware from now through Sept. 23. For admission prices and tickets, click here.