Delaware City Schools switches gears, requires facemasks

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — After recently updated data was released by the Delaware County health department, Delaware City Schools revised its facemask policy Monday, now requiring masks for all students, staff, and guests.

According to the district’s website, the decision was made based on the Critical Factor Report Card from the Delaware Public Health District.

The district said that if Delaware County fails two or more factors listed on the report card, masks would be required. If the county fails one or zero of those factors, masks would be recommended, but not required.

“Based on last week’s Critical Factor Report Card, masks will be required when school starts on Wednesday, August 18,” the district posted.

The district said the mask policy would be reviewed each week when the county report card is updated.

Delaware Public Health District reported that the county failed the level of COVID-19 community transmission and available capacity at county hospitals last week. The two other factors the health department measures are capacity for early detection of COVID-19 case increases and vaccination completion.