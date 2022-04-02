DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it has pulled a body from the lake at Delaware State Park, the site where a person went missing after a boating accident late last month.

According to ODNR, the department recovered the body from the lake during a search near the Sherwood Boat Ramp Saturday.

ODNR did not release the identity of the person found, stating the body would be taken in by the Delaware County Coroner who will determine the identity of the victim.

On March 24, ODNR responded to a 911 call to the lake where one person was found unconscious in the water and taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. A second person had been reported missing at the lake.

There is no further information available at this time.