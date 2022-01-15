DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — At least two people people have been injured after a boating accident early Saturday morning at Alum Creek State Park near Delaware.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed its investigating the accident and said four people were duck hunting on the west side of the lake before the boat started taking on water.

ODNR said the two boaters injured were transported to local hospitals.

Natural resources officers are currently working to recover the boat.

No other information is known at this time.