DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — This week, two separate deaths were reported on the water at Alum Creek State Park, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is taking steps to increase security and safety this weekend.

With the weekend’s warm temperatures, many people were out and enjoying the water at the park, and ODNR is taking the opportunity to reiterate boat and water safety for all visitors.

On Friday, a body was recovered from the water at Alum Creek State Park, making it the second one this week; the first was discovered Tuesday night.

According to ODNR Officer Lt. Dawn Powell, each watercraft, no matter how big or small, needs to be fitted with the proper safety gear, and for those who are on the water, she said they need to be wearing a lifejacket.

“If you’re renting from the marina here, and there is a type of boat you are on that requires it, you have to have it on your entire rental,” Powell said. “The entire time. And if you have a personal boat out here, and that specific vessel requires or boat requires that equipment, and requires you to be wearing it, you need to be wearing it.”

ODNR is also reminding boaters to pay close attention to local conditions and advisories at the marina.

