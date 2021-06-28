Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Coronavirus
Pandemic Postcards
Ohio Police Cameras
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
Shrimp recall: Check for these labels facing possible salmonella contamination
Kayaker finds apparent human leg in Alum Creek Lake
DeWine to sign executive order on college athlete profiting rights, bypassing transgender ban
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Warm & muggy start to the week ahead of thunderstorms
Video
Top Stories
Hot, breezy weekend in Columbus, central Ohio, scattered showers north
Video
Warm, muggy summer weekend in Columbus, central Ohio
Video
Hot, humid, & at times stormy pattern setting up for Columbus area into July
Video
Warm, humid summer weekend, scattered showers
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Big 10 Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
NFL Draft
NBA
Tokyo 2020
4 Court Press
Football Friday Nite
Masters Report
Top Stories
26 Ohio State athletes make Olympic Games
Top Stories
Biles, Lee lock up spots on U.S. Olympic gymnastics team
Ohio State sprinter Anavia Battle makes U.S. Olympic team in 200 meter dash
Message sent: Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Former Buckeye Alec Yoder makes U.S. men’s gymnastics Olympic team
Gallery
Local 4 You
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
Stuff the Backpack
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Daily Pledge
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Men’s Health Matters
Video
Top Stories
Getting Back to Good Dental Habits for Your Overall Health
Video
Long-Term Care Planning
Video
One Bottle of Foundation for All Skin Tones
Video
Local Memory Care Neighborhood is Ready and Excited to Welcome Back Visitors
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Delaware
Kayaker finds apparent human leg in Alum Creek Lake
Trending on NBC4i.com
Kayaker finds apparent human leg in Alum Creek Lake
Central Ohio animal rescue in need of fosters, aid after taking in nearly 50 animals
Video
Columbus Police: Missing woman ‘considered recovered’
Video
DeWine to sign executive order on college athlete profiting rights, bypassing transgender ban
Video
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
Today's Central OH Forecast
Warm & muggy start to the week ahead of thunderstorms
Video
Get severe weather email alerts
Don't Miss
2021 Central Ohio Fourth of July community fireworks schedule
Video
WATCH: ‘Virtual Pride March’ 2021
Video
Photo gallery: Brag About Your Grads
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video
Local Events