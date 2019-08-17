Delaware Police searching for missing teen, 16

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware Police have issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old boy who may be trying to make his way to North Carolina.

Aden Jacob King was last seen Friday at 10:30 p.m. in the area of Marvin Lane in Delaware.

King is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and grey sweatpants.

According to police, King left his home alone and may be traveling to North Carolina.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Delaware Police at 740-203-1111.

