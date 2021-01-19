Delaware police search for missing 44-year-old woman

by: NBC4 staff

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware police are seeking a 44-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.  

According to investigators, Alicia Maitland left her home on Kerry Park Circle on Sunday morning, and her family hasn’t been able to contact her since. Before leaving, she made comments indicating she may be experiencing a behavioral health episode, family told police.  

Maitland is 5 feet 4 and 130 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Police believe she’s traveling to the Yellow Springs, Ohio, area and may be driving in her 2011 silver Honda Accord with Ohio license plate HQC2304.

Police ask anyone with information to call (740) 203-1111.

