Delaware Police investigating series of car break-ins

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – Delaware Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, windows of several cars were smashed at both the YMCA and Planet Fitness. Patrol Officer Robert Hatch says personal items and valuables were stolen from the cars.

“They’re there seconds, it’s pretty quick,” he said about whoever is committing the crimes.

Now the department is urging people to not keep any valuables in the car.

“It’s a crime of opportunity and we try to reduce that opportunity,” said Officer Hatcher. “Just by talking with the folks and letting them know that if you take that opportunity away you’re likely not going to be a victim.”

Jennifer Payne learned her lesson too late. She doesn’t keep valuables in the car anymore after her car was broken into about a month ago.

“I walked up to the door and I looked at the door and it had been punched, broken, and then my diaper bag and my backpack and purse had been taken out of the front seat,” she said. “So I just backed up and went in and called the police right away.”

Her incident also happened at the YMCA while it was light outside.

“I would say that’s pretty bold because there’s the chance that there’s people coming and going from each of these businesses,” said Officer Hatcher. “So it’s a pretty bold move to break a window out, it’s not gonna be a quiet action, the chances of being noticed are pretty great.”

Even when at home he suggests never keeping valuables in the car. All of the crimes are still being investigated. Police have not yet determined if the break-ins at the YMCA are connected to the ones at Planet Fitness.

“For things to start happening close to home is really scary for us,” said Payne.