Delaware man, 56, missing; family concerned about his well-being

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

According to Delaware Police, Rodney Keller, 56, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 12 at his Willow Brook Way residence in Delaware.

Keeler has grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark jeans, and dark sneakers.

Delaware Police said the family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Delaware Police at 740-203-1111.