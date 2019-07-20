Delaware man, 56, missing; family concerned about his well-being

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

According to Delaware Police, Rodney Keller, 56, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 12 at his Willow Brook Way residence in Delaware.

Keeler has grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark jeans, and dark sneakers.

Delaware Police said the family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Delaware Police at 740-203-1111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools