POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has closed one of its central Ohio locations.

Yabo’s Tacos at 4046 W. Powell Road is no longer welcoming guests after moving the Powell location’s operations to the chain’s Lewis Center restaurant, the chain announced on social media. At 5915 Evans Farm Blvd., the 2,500-square-foot Lewis Center location with a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio opened last fall.

“Powell friends, thank you for the support over the years,” Yabo’s wrote on Facebook. “We’ve moved our business to Yabo’s Evans Farms.”

Yabo’s Tacos at 4046 W. Powell Road is no longer welcoming guests. (Courtesy Photo/Yabo’s Tacos)

Yabo’s also has a restaurant at 5242 Cemetery Road in Hilliard and its original location at 7097 State Route 3 in Westerville.

The taco joint is known for unique creations, including the Korean Taco with grilled bulgogi, marinated beef, kimchi and sriracha mayonnaise, along with the Street Corn Shrimp Taco with Pico de Gallo, corn kernels, queso blanco and sriracha mayonnaise.

The Nashville Hot Chicken Taco is also a standout, topped with a dill pickle and cabbage slaw. A number of distinct desserts and cocktails round out the menu, including Oreo churros, strawberry cheesecake empanadas, and pomegranate, prickly pear and raspberry margaritas.

