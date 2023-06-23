TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware woman is dead after a crash involving a semi-trailer truck Friday in Delaware County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 1:52 p.m. on U.S. 23 near Township Road 279 in Troy Township.

Gina M. Diloreto, 44, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord east on TR-279 when police said she failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, which was driving south on U.S. 23.

Diloreto was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old Columbus man, was uninjured in the crash.

Police said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-Township Fire, Delaware County EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.