COLUBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – U.S. 23 North is closed in Delaware County after a fatal accident Tuesday morning.

The Delaware City Police Department sent out a social media post on Twitter citing a fatal accident on U.S. 23 North in Delaware, near the U.S. 42 intersection just south of the city. The tweet called it a fatality crash but did not provide details as to many were injured or killed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that it was a “large crash”, and that the road closure starts at U.S. 23 and Sandusky Street. Delaware City PD said the area will be shut down “for a while” and recommends taking Stratford Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 23, as a detour.

