DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposal to build a compact townhome development on a vacant lot used by the neighborhood as a football field is moving forward in Delaware.

Vernon Venture’s concept plan to construct 14 two-story townhomes on the east side of Neil Street and north of Oak Grove Cemetery was reviewed on Dec. 6 by Delaware’s Planning Commission. The 1.47-acre site borders a series of single-family properties and acts as the neighborhood’s green space, primarily used as a makeshift football field.

Plans call for the townhomes to range from one to three bedroom units and span up to 1,100 square feet. The two-story homes will be developed in several three and four unit buildings, with two parking spaces dedicated to each unit on a shared driveway.

The development would also include a private internal sidewalk along the parking area continuing west to Neil Street. The path would connect to another future sidewalk extending along Neil Street to the community center.

Joe Clase, the project’s planning consultant, noted during the Dec. 6 meeting that the design team attempted to include attached garages, but opted for parking spaces because garages diminish the aesthetic and drive up the units’ cost. Affordability is also why Vernon Venture’s is aiming to build 14 townhomes, instead of the 11 allowed by the city’s zoning code.

“Part of the reason we’d look at 14 units would be to help keep the project comparable to the neighboring neighborhood,” said Clase. “Not saying a new unit is gonna go for the same as an existing unit in the neighborhood, but we would like to try to balance that.”

Clase said during the Dec. 6 meeting that the developers hosted an open house in October to collect feedback from the site’s neighbors. Community members said they would like the site to remain open green space, and voiced concern the development could exacerbate drug use in the area and increase taxes.

Next, Vernon Ventures will return to the Delaware Planning Commission for further review. Watch previous meetings here, and view Vernon Ventures’ full proposal here.