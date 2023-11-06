DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are overhauling 16 acres of farmland in east Delaware by constructing a townhome neighborhood with more than 130 units.

Fincon Bowtown is developing 132 for-sale townhomes across a 16.8-acre site home to city-owned farmland, located north of Bowtown Road and west of the Village Gate Apartments complex. The “Bowtown Grand” development proposal is moving forward after the site’s preliminary development plan was approved last week by the Delaware Planning Commission.

Plans call for the “high-quality townhome-style” units to range from two to three stories and span 21 buildings housing four, six or eight units. A one or two-car garage would accompany each unit, along with 18 overflow parking spaces throughout the development.

A rendering of 16.8-acre site proposed for the “Bowtown Grand” development. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

A rendering of the proposed townhomes for the “Bowtown Grand” development. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

The 16.8-acre site proposed for the “Bowtown Grand” development. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

Fincon’s proposal comes as several other developments are taking shape in Delaware. Maronda Homes is building 655 homes as part of a residential and commercial development named “Donovan Farms” on a 114-acre site next to Boulder Park, east of South Section Line Road and west of Houk Road.

The 273-acre Addison Farms north of downtown Delaware is set to include the “Four Seasons at Addison Farms” with two clusters of homes, 49 single-family homes on 29 acres and 45 single-family homes on 11 acres, and a residents-only clubhouse with a swimming pool, dog park, shuffleboard area, fire pit and pickleball courts.

Addison Properties is also constructing 67 single-family homes on 22 acres, also with a residents-only 4,200-square-foot clubhouse on the site, complete with a pool, a playground and event spaces available for rent. In addition, 146 townhomes are set to expand the property by 17 acres. The two-story and three-story townhomes will sprawl a minimum of 1,200 square feet with a two-car garage.

Romanelli and Hughes is constructing 97 single-family homes to continue building out the 473-acre Terra Alta development north of Braumiller Road and west of Berlin Station Road. The plan calls for 43 homes to be built on 27.2 acres, section six of the development, at Bucine Court and Pisa Road, and 54 homes on 21.2 acres, section nine, at Elba, Mazzolla and Volterra courts and Stockdale Farms Drive.