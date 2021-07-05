These were the most expensive homes sold in Delaware County, Ohio in June

The most expensive home sold in Delaware County in June, 2021.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 10 most expensive homes in Delaware County sold for nearly $16 million combined in June.

Delaware County is among the fastest growing counties in Ohio, with a 21% population increase between 2010 and 2019. It is the 14th largest county in the state.

867 residential properties were sold or transferred in Delaware County in June, according to records made available by the office of Auditor George Kaitsa. Seventeen of those properties sold for more than $1 million, just as many as Franklin County, a much more populous county.

The average price of a home in Delaware County was around $295,000 with a median of $305,000.

Homes with Dublin addresses dominated the top 10 list, taking 4 of 10 spots. Westerville had 2. The remaining spots went to holes in Galena, Sunbury, Powell and Ostrander.

These are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in June:

10 — 5019 Ravines Edge Ct. Powell

This 5 bed 5.5 bath 4,571 square foot house was built in 2007. It sold on June 4 for $1,125,000.

9 — 637 Ross Rd. Sunbury

The main attraction of this property is the 58 acres of secluded land. Property includes a 2,042 ranch-style home built in the 1950s. It sold on June 17 for $1,200,000.

8— 5540 Miller-Paul Rd. Westerville

This 4 bed, 4.5 bath, 3,983 square foot home sits on more than 10 acres of land. It sold on June 3 for $1,250,000.

6 (tie) — 3829 Burnt Pond Rd. Ostrander

This 3 bed, 4 bath, 4,216 square foot home sold on June 11 for $1,300,000.

6 (tie) — 7237 Deacon Ct. Dublin

This Dublin home has 5 beds, 6 baths and 7,239 square feet. It was sold on June 22 for $1,300,000.

5 — 9787 Windale Farms Cir. Galena

This 6 bed, 5 bath 5,612 square foot home sits along Hoover Reservoir. It was sold on June 18 for $1,330,000.

4— 5316 Lake Shore Ave. Westerville

This 4 bed, 4.5 bath, 7,785 square foot home is on the shore of the Westerville Reservoir. It sold on June 29 for $1,705,100.

3 — 8100 Tillinghast Dr. Dublin

This 4 bed 5.5 bath 8,650 square foot home is at the 6th hold of the Tartan Fields Golf Course. It was sold on June 3 for $1,750,000.

2 — 7910 Ginger Pl. Dublin

This 5 bed, 5 bath, 8,313 square foot home sold on June 30 for $1,775,000.

1 — 5932 Whittingham Dr. Dublin

This 5 bed, 6.5 bath home sits adjacent to the Muirfield Village Golf Club. It sold on June 9 for $3,000,000.