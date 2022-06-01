LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a teenage girl is missing from Lewis Center.

Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office.

DCSO states Johnson was allegedly seen at a Taco Bell located in Columbus on N. High St. where she reportedly walked away from her friends and threw her phone in a pond.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 740-833-2798.