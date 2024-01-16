DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the three suspects charged in an August robbery that turned fatal at a Polaris AutoZone received a hefty bond Tuesday morning in court.

Anthony Blakely, 27, received a bond amount of $5 million at his arraignment hearing in Delaware County Common Pleas Court related to the Aug. 24 robbery. If Blakely posts bail, he will be required to stay under house arrest and wear an ankle monitor. He is scheduled to return to court for his next hearing on Feb. 13.

He is one of three suspects who were indicted in connection to the AutoZone robbery, alongside other robberies they have been accused of committing in 2023. On Aug. 24, Blakely and the other two suspects allegedly went to the AutoZone on Sancus Boulevard near Polaris Fashion Place to rob the store. When 43-year-old customer Alejandro Fajardo-Torres tried to intervene, one of the suspects shot and killed him.

A total of 17 charges have piled up against Blakely and the other two suspects: Zackeyis Davis and Darius Wynn. A Delaware County grand jury indicted all three on Dec. 21 for the following charges:

Anthony Blakely – Murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Zackeyis Davis – Murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery (2), felonious assault, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Darius Wynn – Murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery (2), engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Zackeyis Davis (left), Darius Wynn (center), and Anthony Blakely (right). (Courtesy/Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)

At the time of the August murder, police believed that the three men were linked to a string of robberies in which they reportedly targeted local auto parts stores. Court documents categorized the three suspects as an “enterprise,” along with other unidentified individuals, who conducted or participated in the robberies between May 14, 2023, and September 16, 2023.

Both Wynn and Davis are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13. Wynn, like Blakely, received a $5 million bond while Davis received a $10 million bond for the charges he was indicted on.