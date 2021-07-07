Suspect charged with murder for body found in tote at Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in the case of a man’s body being found inside a tote at Alum Creek Lake late last month has been charged with murder.

Timothy Burney Baldrick, 43, of Columbus, is accused of killing Timothy Marcum, 37, of Columbus, whose body was found June 28 inside a tote at Alum Creek Lake State Park.

Baldrick was initially charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence,

Baldrick was served an arrest warrant Wednesday inside the Delaware County Jail, where he was being held.

On Tuesday, Baldrick’s bail was set at $200,000.