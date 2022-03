DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been taken to a hospital and another is believed to be missing Thursday after a possible boating accident at Delaware State Park.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported that it responded to a 911 call about 9:30 a.m. One person was found unconscious in the water and taken to a hospital, in unknown condition.

A second person is believed to be missing, with a search underway.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has been assisting in the search.