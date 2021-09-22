Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at Little Brown Jug companion race at Delaware Co. Fairgrounds

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s one of the premier events in all of harness racing.

The Little Brown Jug celebrates its 75th year Thursday, but on Wednesday, it was the Little Brown Jugette that took to the track.

For owners, drivers, and fans alike, it was hard to fit all the water at the Delaware County Fairgrounds into a Little Brown Jugette.

Tom Wright is the Little Brown Jug big boss and he said despite the rain, the track is fine.

“It’s packed really tight, and they put a layer of fine gravel on top for the horses to have traction, so it becomes extremely safe,” he said. “We’re fine right now.”

Victor Gray, the owner of Shine All The Way, first came to the Jug 50 years ago just to watch. Now he’s watching his horse.

“Raced him last year and he finished second,” Gray said. “Brought him back this year and hopefully, we going to win today.”

“It’s one of the biggest races in the business, so just to be here is a thrill,” said Brady Brown, driver of the horse What In The Sam Hill.

What In The Sam Hill finished fifth in the first race. As for Shine All The Way? He raced in the second race, finishing, you guessed it, second.