DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents are speaking out against a proposal to build a 230-acre development in Delaware, arguing the project will aggravate the “central Ohio traffic nightmare.”

Metro Development’s preliminary development plan to build a neighborhood named “Northwood” with 1,168 homes across 230.67 acres was approved on Dec. 6 by the Delaware Planning Commission. At the northwest corner of State Route 521 and the Byxbe Parkway roundabout, the site would include multi-family units and single-family homes spread among three subareas, with about 58.86 acres of open green space.

However, Philip Taraska, a Delaware resident, and several other neighbors spoke against the proposal during the Dec. 6 meeting. Taraska argued that State Route 521 is insufficient to support the development and said an extension of Byxbe Parkway through Northwood will “only add to the traffic congestion and make things worse.”

“Delaware is known as a central Ohio traffic nightmare,” said Taraska. “The city of Delaware is expanding at an unhealthy pace and with insufficient infrastructure to support it.”

Metro Development is aiming to build a new neighborhood named “Northwood” with 1,168 homes across 230.67 acres. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

Plans call for Northwood’s Subarea A to contain up to 260 multi-family units in three-story walkup buildings on 22.88 acres. The buildings would have one to three bedroom units ranging from 680 to 1,200 square feet. A clubhouse with an outdoor pool would also be constructed in this section.

Subarea B would include up to 257 single-family homes on 124 acres, and would also feature a clubhouse. One-story homes with a minimum of 1,400 square feet and two-story homes with a minimum of 1,700 square feet are proposed for this section.

Northwood’s Subarea C would include up to 451 multi-family units in either single-story buildings or two-story townhomes across 83.38 acres. The structures would house two to eight units with one to three bedrooms ranging from 800 to 1,200 square feet. The third area would also feature a clubhouse.

Sylvia DiGuilio, a resident of the neighborhood to the west of the site, said during the Dec. 6 meeting the proposal’s multi-family units would worsen traffic congestion. DiGuilio said she and her neighbors agree that the way to reduce high density traffic is to eliminate the building of all apartments in the area.

“This is like adding fuel to the fire, it cannot happen,” said DiGuilio. “If you plan to proceed with these apartments, knowing full well that all of us are against it, it will prove to us that our city does not care what matters to the people.”

Phil Thompson, another resident to the west of the site, also spoke against the proposal’s apartment-style buildings and argued the resident’s in Subarea A would utilize the park in his neighborhood. Thompson said the development would need its own parks with playgrounds.

David Gaines, a third local resident, said the volume of rental properties in the area is concerning and argued apartment tenants are not invested in the neighborhood. Gaines said he moved to the area because he wanted to live in a small community

“I grew up in apartments, and they’re depressing as hell,” said Gaines. “I think this project will change the dynamic of the area we live in, and I would strongly encourage not approving this project.”

Metro Development’s proposal will receive additional review by the city of Delaware in the coming weeks. Watch previous meetings here, and view the entire proposal here.