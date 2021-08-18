Powell man heads to prison for child porn, sexually abusing a minor

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year old Powell man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for child porn and sexual abuse.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office says Tony Fenstermaker sexually abused a minor, and created pictures and videos of a minor engaging in sexual activity.

Fenstermaker pleaded guilty in June to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Fenstermaker is classified as a Tier II Sex Offender and must register with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years upon his release from prison. He must also serve five years probation.

