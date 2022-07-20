COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County grand jury declined to indict law enforcement officers in the shooting of Jonathan Myers, a man accused of opening fire on Interstate 71 in March, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut down in one direction for hours after an incident between Myers and police. Traffic cameras showed that Myers crashed a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable carrier on the left side of the road. He got out of the car and began firing at other vehicles.

Once Columbus police arrived, Myers began running in the northbound lanes as police cars and officers closed in on him, police said. After an exchange of gunfire, he fell to the pavement and was arrested.

The same day, Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident, a statement from Yost said.

“BCI’s special agents were requested to conduct an independent investigation of the facts and answered the call with speed and precision,” Yost said. “The case files now appear on our website for everyone to review as part of my commitment to public transparency. It is our practice to post investigations for fatal incidents – however, given the public’s interest in this case, I am also adding these files to our website.”

According to the attorney general’s office, BCI found that law enforcement responded to 911 calls of a subject walking in traffic on I-71 in the area of Polaris Parkway. Several officers responded and located the subject. Three Columbus Division of Police officers fired their service weapons. Myers was struck, received medical aid, and was treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The completed investigation was then sent to a special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office, appointed by the Delaware County prosecutor, and presented to a grand jury.

As part of its efforts to document all pertinent facts of the incident, the attorney general’s office said BCI did the following:

Interviewed Myers, the officers involved in the incident, civilian witnesses and relatives of Myers.

Reviewed footage from ODOT traffic cameras, civilian cell phone cameras and police dashboard and body-worn cameras that captured any portion of the incident.

Processed the crime scene for potential evidence, including photographing, searching, measuring, documenting, and collecting evidence.

Conducted forensic laboratory analysis and evidentiary comparison on firearms-related evidence, including for casings and projectiles.

Evaluated training and personnel records of the involved officers.

Court records show that on June 6, Myers changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity and requested an evaluation of his mental condition through his attorney, which was subsequently granted by Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David M. Gormley.