DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men accused of firing a gun inside the Polaris Fashion Place last March pled guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the incident.

Anthony D. Truss Jr. pled guilty to felonious assault with a three-year gun specification and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Delaware County Court filings.

Truss and LeVon Sommerville exchanged gunfire inside the shopping center on March 3, 2021, according to court documents.

The state will conduct a pre-sentencing investigation.

In October, Sommerville was found guilty of felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons while under disability during a bench trial. He was sentenced to between 13 and 17 years in prison.

This was the first shooting inside the mall in March. The second happened on March 15 in a confrontation between two groups. Again, no one was injured in the shooting.