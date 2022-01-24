DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men charged with firing a gun at the Polaris Fashion Place has changed his plea.

Court documents show that Arshad Lawson changed his plea to guilty to charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

The shooting took place March 15 and was the second shooting at Polaris in that month. Police said a confrontation broke out among at least three people on the lower level of the mall in the main concourse.

According to court documents, one of bullets fired by Lawson struck a man’s arm, but it only went through his jacket and did not penetrate the man’s skin.

Hundreds of shoppers and employees fled out of fear for their safety. Police spent hours evacuating the mall and reviewing surveillance footage.

The first shooting took place March 3, with Levon Lewis Sommerville and Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr. identified as suspects. A reward has been offered for information leading to their arrests.

No one was injured in either shooting.