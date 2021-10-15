DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by two cars on U.S. Route 23 around 11:36 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Russell Stover was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 at the intersection of Olentangy Meadows Drive in Orange Township when he walked into traffic. Stover was hit by two vehicles, and troopers say both drivers stopped after hitting the victim.

Stover was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver was injured.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.