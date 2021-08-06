Peanut-shaped roundabout to open Monday in Delaware County

Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says a new roundabout in Delaware County with a unique shape is set to open to traffic on Monday.

The new roundabout is peanut-shaped, and ODOT says it operates the same as a circular roundabout. It was constructed to help the flow of traffic at the SR 61 and SR 656/Wilson Road intersection.

ODOT posted some “Dos and Dont’s” on Facebook to clear up any confusion. They include:

  • Do: Turn right to enter the roundabout
  • Do: Travel around the roundabout counter-clockwise
  • Do: Yield to traffic already in the roundabout
  • Don’t: Attempt to turn left or you’ll be headed the wrong way
  • Don’t: Stop in the roundabout

