Peanut-shaped roundabout to open Monday in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says a new roundabout in Delaware County with a unique shape is set to open to traffic on Monday.

The new roundabout is peanut-shaped, and ODOT says it operates the same as a circular roundabout. It was constructed to help the flow of traffic at the SR 61 and SR 656/Wilson Road intersection.

ODOT posted some “Dos and Dont’s” on Facebook to clear up any confusion. They include: