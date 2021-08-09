Peanut-shaped roundabout open: Farm equipment and large trucks welcome

Peanut-shaped roundabout at the intersection of State Route 61 and SR 656/Wilson Road in Delaware County.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A peanut-shaped roundabout designed to minimize traffic impact on nearby land has opened in Delaware county on Monday.

The roundabout at the intersection of State Route 61 and SR 656/Wilson Road will reduce crashes by about 70 per cent, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

“While the peanut roundabout operates the same as a traditional circular roundabout, it’s shape is unique in order to minimize the roadway footprint and impacts to adjacent residential properties,” the media release said. “Located in a rural setting, the design also includes a mountable concrete curb to accommodate larger vehicles like trucks or farm equipment in the roundabout.”

This $2 million project funded by Governor Mike DeWine as part of a safety initiative, began in May 2021 and officially opened to traffic Monday, August 9, 2021, the media release said.