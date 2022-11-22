DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead and another was seriously injured after a car crash in Delaware’s Berlin Township Tuesday morning.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Olga Soboleva, 39 of Galena, was driving southbound on Township Road 35, near County Road 72, when her 2019 Volvo XC90 drove off the right of the road, into a ditch, and hit several boulders, a tree, and a fence. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Soboleva was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergey Sobolev, 50, was a passenger in the car and transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The OSHP said that Mrs. Sovoleva was wearing her seatbelt and that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.