CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in Delaware County Sunday night.

According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Moore Road and Concord Road in Concord Township at approximately 6 p.m.

A 27-year-old Delaware man was driving a 2007 Honda Civic north on Concord Road when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2019 Ford F-350 that was driving west on Moore Road, OSHP said. Both vehicles then traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection.

A passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The identity of the passenger has not been released pending notification of their next of kin.

The driver of the Ford, a 70-year-old Piqua, Ohio, man, and a passenger in the truck both suffered minor injuries and were also taken to Riverside hospital for treatment.

Police said all drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.