DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — While the Ohio sun has seemingly gone away for the winter season, construction is underway in Delaware County on a first-of-its-kind solar project that’s helping put one of the fastest-growing areas in the country at the forefront of renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

“We’re actually building the whole thing on ground and then pushing it out as we go,” describes Gary Easton, the Owner and Founder of ARP Solar.

Despite the cold temperatures and gusting winds, more than a dozen workers spent Monday morning connecting one panel to the next. “This is about 2/3 of one of the three rafts that will float here, and they’ll all be stitched together,” Easton describes. “In a lot of ways, it’s like a roof-mounted array that we are building on an angle and pushing out as well go. So, unique, but a lot of the same types of components we’re used to.”

In total, ARP Solar is creating a three-acre large solar array. “We’ve been looking at solar, some kind of alternative energy. Working on sustainability is one of our core values,” says Glenn Marzluf, the CEO of The DelCo Water Company.

Once it’s complete, nearly 2,600 solar energy panels will actually float on the surface of a reservoir outside the DelCo water plant. “We’re excited to do it. It just came down to the grounds and finding the right partners to make it cost-beneficial,” Marzluf adds.

While the project has been in the works for years, installation just began earlier this month. “This system is operating at 1500 volts DC, so it presents significant hazards. These wouldn’t be appropriate in a lake that a lot of people are swimming or boating around,” Easton describes of the site. “This doesn’t energize any of the water around it…but we’ll need to go above and beyond safeguarding our team making those electrical connections. It just highlights the preventative measures we put in place on a day-to-day basis.”

DelCo Water uses about 5 million kilowatt hours of energy, per year. Once it’s fully operational, the floating array will be able to produce nearly half that energy on its own. “The capability of putting a solar panel out there and it producing energy for a guarantee of 25 years, is pretty astounding,” explains Rich Stokely, the solar project developer.

The company has already installed a number of the more traditional solar panels, but with a fast-growing population, developers say land in the area is at premium. “I noticed a south-facing, about 30% degree slope, it’s just kind of perfect for solar,” Stokey explains. “This location though is obviously unique, just because of where it’s at. This is what’s being done in different countries…places where the value of land is very high.”

County officials expect to save a million dollars or more during the panels’ 25-year lifespan. “We’re very proud. We’ve been doing solar in Ohio since everybody rolled their eyes at us,” Easton says of being the first to build a floating solar array in Ohio. “This is underutilized real estate just sitting here, it’s a no-brainer, and we’re really thrilled to be part of it.”

And with more available reservoirs, DelCo says there is a lot of room for possible expansion. “We have hundreds of acres of reservoirs, both here and elsewhere. This could be a community solar project,” Marzluf explains. “Right now, this is only serving our campus and our energy needs, but if this goes well, looks like it’s a possibility to expand, conceivably we could put this across all our reservoirs.”

DelCo officials say while construction on the project will be complete in the coming days, they expect it to be charged and fully operational by the spring of 2024.