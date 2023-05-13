DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash early Saturday morning near Lewis Center in Delaware County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an unidentified person was driving a Chevrolet Equinox at 12:21 a.m. going south on US Route 23 near Olentangy Meadows Drive and Orange Township. The driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center and hit a Freightliner that was going north on US 23.

OSHP states the driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner was uninjured in the crash. The highway patrol’s early investigation says the driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate this crash further as it is currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.