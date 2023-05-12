COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after his car was crashed into, head-on, late Thursday night in Liberty Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Delaware County Sheriff deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and the Shawnee Hills Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of State Route 750 and State Troute 257, at 10:36 p.m., near the Columbus Zoo.

There, Caldwell Richeson III, 62, of Shawnee Hills, was driving his Ford Mustang westbound on State Route 750 when his car travelled left of center, striking a 2001 BMW X5, which was heading east on SR 750. Richeson III was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, Henry Yocum, 19, of Columbus, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and suffered what the OSHP described as non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.