DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Old Bag of Nails pub is now on the market in central Ohio, with an asking price of nearly $2 million.

A more than 6,600-square-foot building currently leased to Old Bag of Nails at 66 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware is for sale for $1.9 million, according to a listing from 3CRE Retail. While Old Bag of Nails is likely to continue renting from whoever purchases the property, the new landlord could decide to fill the space with a different tenant.

“The acquisition of this property, with its strong existing tenancy and robust location, presents a singular chance to secure a stable and potentially lucrative asset in the heart of a bustling and economically diverse area,” the listing states.

The more than 6,600 square-foot building leased to Old Bag of Nails in Delaware is for sale for $1.9 million. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

Within walking distance of Ohio Wesleyan University, the building features a center bar and a large outdoor patio. The listing boasts the Old Bag of Nails pub as a “prime location” that “promises consistent patronage from the university and the wider community, ensuring a dynamic retail environment.”

Until a sale goes through, Old Bag of Nails is continuing to operate out of the Delaware building and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

